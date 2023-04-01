Dogecoin Achieves Market Cap of $10.68 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.68 billion and $383.62 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00315266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 138,752,716,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

