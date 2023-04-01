Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 24.7% in March

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dufry Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,532. Dufry has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DUFRY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dufry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

