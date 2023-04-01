Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EBMT. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.