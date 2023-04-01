Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,242,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,755,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 104,951 shares of company stock worth $977,964 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 8,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,137. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

