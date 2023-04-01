Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 675,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:ETY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.67. 474,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,622. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
