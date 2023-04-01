eCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.66 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. eCash has a market capitalization of $607.11 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,564.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00439657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00126269 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00030899 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000581 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,348,485,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.