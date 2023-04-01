Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.12

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.12 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,291,818 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 million, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.08.

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

