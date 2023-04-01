eEnergy Group’s (EAAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on the stock.

eEnergy Group Trading Up 9.1 %

LON:EAAS opened at GBX 5.02 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. eEnergy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.44 ($0.15). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.88.

Get eEnergy Group alerts:

About eEnergy Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.