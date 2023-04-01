eEnergy Group’s (EAAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on the stock.
eEnergy Group Trading Up 9.1 %
LON:EAAS opened at GBX 5.02 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £17.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22. eEnergy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 12.44 ($0.15). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.88.
About eEnergy Group
Further Reading
