EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 770,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 143,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.