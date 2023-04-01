Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Short Interest Update

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE:ELV traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $459.81. 1,057,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,984. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

