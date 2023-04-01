Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $572.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $523.00.

ELV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $459.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.40 and its 200-day moving average is $489.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

