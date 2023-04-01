Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEVGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Elevation Oncology Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ELEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 143,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,003. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($3.42). Sell-side analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.