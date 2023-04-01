Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Update

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ ELEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 143,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,003. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($3.42). Sell-side analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

