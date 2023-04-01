Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

