Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 156,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Emblem Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.
Emblem Company Profile
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
