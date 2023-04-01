Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EBS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 2,548,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.