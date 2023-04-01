Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

