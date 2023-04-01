EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00004188 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $110.39 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004604 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003921 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001184 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,011,105 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.