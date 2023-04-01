Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA operates as a holding company. The firm invests in the capital stock of other companies, consortiums, and undertakings that operates in the electricity sector or in similar activities. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Transmission, Services, Trading, Central and Other.

