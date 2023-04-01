Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on HAFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.