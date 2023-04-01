Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.44.

EQR stock opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

