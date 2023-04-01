ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.20. 79,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 57,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

