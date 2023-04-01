Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $21.31 or 0.00074748 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $172.21 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,506.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00325997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.86 or 0.00550252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.00443902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,237,601 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

