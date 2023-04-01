Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $161.01 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $21.08 or 0.00074347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,355.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00325795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00545870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00440872 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,233,553 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

