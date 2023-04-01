Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.66. The stock had a trading volume of 537,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,070. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.97 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

