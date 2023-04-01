Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 2,801 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.5 %

F stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 66,868,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,974,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

