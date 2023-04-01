Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.42. 2,933,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,727. The company has a market cap of $326.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

