Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,849 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.17. 1,206,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.