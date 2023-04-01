Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 239,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,322. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

