Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.41. 150,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,580. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $256.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.75. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

