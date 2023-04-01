Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $460,000.

NASDAQ PEY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. 328,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,462. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

