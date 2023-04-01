Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,344,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.22. 8,003,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,112,195. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

