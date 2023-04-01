Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 6,948,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,756,182. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

