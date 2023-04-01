Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 435,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,664 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.52. 74,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,169. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.15.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

