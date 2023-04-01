Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQHGet Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $134,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 13.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

HQH stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 110,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $22.31.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

