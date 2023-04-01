Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 206.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OKE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.54. 2,112,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,078. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

