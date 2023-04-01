Eudaimonia Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,205,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

