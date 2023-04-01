Eudaimonia Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 636,456 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,845,000 after purchasing an additional 516,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

