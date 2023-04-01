Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $74.31. 10,515,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

