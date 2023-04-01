EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.06.

EVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 67.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 238.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

