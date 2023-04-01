Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on Evotec in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EVT opened at €19.44 ($20.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of €18.11 and a 200 day moving average of €17.70. Evotec has a 52-week low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €29.71 ($31.95). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.