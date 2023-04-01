Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Insider Activity

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,170 shares of company stock worth $3,433,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 400.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

