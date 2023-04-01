Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

EXPD opened at $110.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.