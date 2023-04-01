Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 5.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 100,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 295,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Exscientia Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Exscientia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,918,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 39,359 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Exscientia by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,814 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Exscientia by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Exscientia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Exscientia by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.