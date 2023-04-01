Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.68

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.68 and traded as low as C$6.28. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.31, with a volume of 74,013 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$542.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is -960.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

