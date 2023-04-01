F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Update

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 28th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 284,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. 2,386,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

