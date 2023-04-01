Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.24

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.24 and traded as low as $24.28. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 11,356 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMAO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $331.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,088 shares in the company, valued at $547,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.