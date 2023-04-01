Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,012.36

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,012.36 and traded as low as $975.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $1,014.99, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,012.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $993.36.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile



Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

