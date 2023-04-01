Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.1 %

FAST stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,338. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.