Fellaz 24-Hour Volume Hits $779,636.48 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Fellaz has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Fellaz token can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00014464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $779,636.48 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Fellaz
Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fellaz
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars.
