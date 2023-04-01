Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $274.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after buying an additional 1,844,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its position in Ferrari by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after buying an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after purchasing an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

